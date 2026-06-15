AI robots handle weeding and pests in Salinas Valley farms

Carbon's LaserWeeder TRIC's Luna improve efficiency

Companies like Carbon Robotics and TRIC Robotics are leading the charge.

Carbon's LaserWeeder uses AI and cameras to spot weeds and zap them with lasers, so no chemicals are needed.

TRIC's Luna robots roll out at night, using UV-C light and vacuums to tackle pests.

Farmers say these bots boost efficiency, improve soil health, and often pay for themselves within a few years, making high-tech, sustainable farming feel a lot more possible.