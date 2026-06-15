AI robots handle weeding and pests in Salinas Valley farms
Technology
Farming in California's Salinas Valley is getting a tech upgrade: AI-powered robots are now handling tough jobs like weeding and pest control.
These smart machines use lasers and UV light to cut pesticide use by up to 70%, saving farmers serious cash (about $250 per acre) while helping the environment.
Carbon's LaserWeeder TRIC's Luna improve efficiency
Companies like Carbon Robotics and TRIC Robotics are leading the charge.
Carbon's LaserWeeder uses AI and cameras to spot weeds and zap them with lasers, so no chemicals are needed.
TRIC's Luna robots roll out at night, using UV-C light and vacuums to tackle pests.
Farmers say these bots boost efficiency, improve soil health, and often pay for themselves within a few years, making high-tech, sustainable farming feel a lot more possible.