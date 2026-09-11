AI satellites speed decisions for military, disaster and climate monitoring
Satellites are getting a big upgrade thanks to artificial intelligence.
Rupesh Kumar, chief technology officer at Suhora Technologies, says AI-integrated cameras and sensors can spot changes and problems almost in real time, instead of waiting days for data analysis.
This means quicker decisions for things like military operations, disaster response, and climate monitoring.
Suhora monitors 30,000+ glacial lakes
Kumar highlights how AI now detects disruptions, like new buildings or environmental shifts, almost instantly, especially around sensitive areas like borders.
Suhora's tech is also helping monitor more than 30,000 glacial lakes for flood risks.
After the Nepal-Tibet flood went unnoticed by traditional methods, Kumar stressed that early warnings from AI can help authorities act faster and keep people safer.