AI scams on the rise: Google warns job seekers, businesses

Scammers lure job hunters with convincing offers

Job hunters are getting lured by convincing offers, only to be asked for personal details or cash.

Some scammers even send out "interview software" that secretly grabs your data.

Businesses aren't safe either—they're facing "review extortion," where fake bad reviews pop up unless they pay up.

Plus, sketchy AI apps promising "exclusive" access can actually load your device with malware or drain your wallet.