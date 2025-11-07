AI scams on the rise: Google warns job seekers, businesses
Google is sounding the alarm about a spike in AI-powered scams targeting job seekers and businesses, especially as holiday hiring ramps up.
Scammers are using advanced AI to make fake job ads, websites, and recruiter profiles that look legit—often impersonating real companies to steal your info or trick you into paying bogus fees.
Scammers lure job hunters with convincing offers
Job hunters are getting lured by convincing offers, only to be asked for personal details or cash.
Some scammers even send out "interview software" that secretly grabs your data.
Businesses aren't safe either—they're facing "review extortion," where fake bad reviews pop up unless they pay up.
Plus, sketchy AI apps promising "exclusive" access can actually load your device with malware or drain your wallet.
Google's fighting back with smarter Safe Browsing tools
Google's fighting back with smarter Safe Browsing tools, tougher Play Store rules, and real-time scam detection in Gmail and Messages.
Still, it pays to stay sharp: double-check URLs, skip unofficial downloads, and watch out for offers that seem too good to be true—especially around Black Friday and Cyber Monday when scams spike.
Stay safe out there!