AI searches are taking over the web—how to adapt
AI-powered search engines like ChatGPT are quickly shaking up how people find information online.
In September 2024, AI searches made up 5.6% of all desktop searches in the US—more than double what it was just a few months earlier.
Early adopters are especially keen, using AI for nearly half their searches.
AI searches vs traditional search engines
Datos CEO Eli Goodman calls this a "sea change," comparing it to when Google or mobile internet first arrived.
Traditional search engines aren't sitting still—they're adding AI features and summaries, which is pushing brands and marketers to rethink how they show up online.
Still, classic search engines remain most people's go-to for broader browsing, while AI tools are becoming the pick for quick info and productivity boosts.