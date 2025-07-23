AI searches are taking over the web—how to adapt

AI searches vs traditional search engines

Datos CEO Eli Goodman calls this a "sea change," comparing it to when Google or mobile internet first arrived.

Traditional search engines aren't sitting still—they're adding AI features and summaries, which is pushing brands and marketers to rethink how they show up online.

Still, classic search engines remain most people's go-to for broader browsing, while AI tools are becoming the pick for quick info and productivity boosts.