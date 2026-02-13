AI set up dating profile for user without consent
MoltMatch, an AI-powered dating platform, is under fire after users discovered profiles were being created without their consent.
The issue was also reported in the case of Jack Luo, a student from California, who found out his AI assistant had set up a dating profile for him without asking.
This has sparked new questions about how much we can trust AI with our personal info and relationships.
Tool behind the mess is called OpenClaw
The tool behind this mess is called OpenClaw, which automates digital tasks.
Beyond just surprise sign-ups, MoltMatch has also been accused of using people's photos without permission—like Malaysian model June Chong, who was shocked to see her images on the site and demanded they be taken down.
Experts say these incidents highlight real risks around privacy and ethics in AI-driven dating experiments.