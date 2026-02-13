AI set up dating profile for user without consent Technology Feb 13, 2026

MoltMatch, an AI-powered dating platform, is under fire after users discovered profiles were being created without their consent.

The issue was also reported in the case of Jack Luo, a student from California, who found out his AI assistant had set up a dating profile for him without asking.

This has sparked new questions about how much we can trust AI with our personal info and relationships.