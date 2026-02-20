AI shaping telecom networks: How to use it responsibly

With over 1.2 billion subscribers and one billion data users, India's telecom networks are massive and complex. Telecom companies now use AI to plan networks, fix issues before they happen, block spam, and stop fraud—catching about 400 million sketchy calls or messages every day with help from AI and blockchain.

AI's impact on users and the need for responsible use

Lahoti stressed that as AI impacts millions of users, it has to be used responsibly—with transparency, fairness, and human oversight.

He suggested flexible rules: more self-regulation for low-risk uses but stronger checks where needed.

The summit also tackled topics like predictive maintenance and smarter spam filters to keep your network reliable.