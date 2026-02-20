AI shaping telecom networks: How to use it responsibly
AI isn't just sci-fi anymore for India's telecom sector—it's already shaping how your calls and data work.
TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti called AI a "foundational capability" for the industry at a recent pre-summit event, setting the stage for the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
Telecom companies are already using AI in their operations
With over 1.2 billion subscribers and one billion data users, India's telecom networks are massive and complex.
Telecom companies now use AI to plan networks, fix issues before they happen, block spam, and stop fraud—catching about 400 million sketchy calls or messages every day with help from AI and blockchain.
AI's impact on users and the need for responsible use
Lahoti stressed that as AI impacts millions of users, it has to be used responsibly—with transparency, fairness, and human oversight.
He suggested flexible rules: more self-regulation for low-risk uses but stronger checks where needed.
The summit also tackled topics like predictive maintenance and smarter spam filters to keep your network reliable.