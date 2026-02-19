'AI should benefit all, not few': Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Technology
Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and global leaders, Google CEO Sundar Pichai urged world leaders to work together so AI benefits everyone—not just a few.
He talked about the risk of an "AI divide" and called for smart rules and fresh ideas to make sure technology helps more people.
Pichai sees India as a key player in shaping AI
Pichai sees India as a key player in shaping the future of AI.
He announced a full-stack AI hub in Visakhapatnam as part of Google's $15 billion infrastructure commitment in India, complete with powerful computing and better internet links.
He also highlighted real-world wins like using AI for monsoon forecasts, and stressed that responsible innovation and digital skills matter just as much as cool tech.