'AI should benefit all, not few': Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Pichai sees India as a key player in shaping AI

Pichai sees India as a key player in shaping the future of AI.

He announced a full-stack AI hub in Visakhapatnam as part of Google's $15 billion infrastructure commitment in India, complete with powerful computing and better internet links.

He also highlighted real-world wins like using AI for monsoon forecasts, and stressed that responsible innovation and digital skills matter just as much as cool tech.