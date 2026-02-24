AI should complement us, not replace creativity: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Technology Feb 24, 2026

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is urging everyone not to let AI take over what makes us human—our creativity.

She posted on X, "AI is a powerful tool for delivering innovative, high-impact solutions with speed and at scale. It should not, however, replace human creativity or diminish the power of imagination and critical thinking. Clearly defining this distinction allows us to embrace emerging and..."