AI should complement us, not replace creativity: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is urging everyone not to let AI take over what makes us human—our creativity.
She posted on X, "AI is a powerful tool for delivering innovative, high-impact solutions with speed and at scale. It should not, however, replace human creativity or diminish the power of imagination and critical thinking. Clearly defining this distinction allows us to embrace emerging and..."
Mazumdar-Shaw responds to Nobel laureate Paul Nurse's views on AI
Mazumdar-Shaw was responding to Nobel laureate Paul Nurse, who also believes AI should help people—not replace their judgment.
Speaking at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, she highlighted how blending AI with biology could do wonders for healthcare and drug discovery, but stressed we need clear boundaries so tech doesn't overshadow our own ideas.
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu backs Mazumdar-Shaw's stance
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu echoed these concerns, saying technologists must keep AI as a quiet assistant instead of letting it take over creative work.
He also pointed out that while AI has made coding more efficient for Indian IT companies, it shouldn't come at the cost of human agency.