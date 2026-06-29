AI smart glasses are helping students cheat on exams
What's the story
The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technology is changing the game in education, especially when it comes to exams. In East Asia, where students are under pressure to perform well on tests that can shape their future careers and social standing, educators are struggling to keep up with this new trend. Students are now using AI-powered smart glasses as a way to cheat on these high-stakes exams.
Incidents reported
Two separate incidents of cheating
Last month, two separate incidents of cheating with smart glasses were reported in South Korea. Candidates taking an English proficiency test, often used for hiring purposes, were caught using these devices. In Taiwan, a student taking an entrance exam for a top medical school was found using smart glasses after proctors observed their unusual behavior during the test.
Rising issue
Debates over how to balance learning efficiency
The use of smart glasses for cheating isn't a new phenomenon. However, as these AI-powered devices become more common, affordable, and sophisticated, they are putting traditional education practices under pressure to adapt. The technology also reignites debates over how to balance learning efficiency against the risk of cheating. Countries are already ramping up inspections for test-takers in response to this trend.
Global response
Global responses to the growing concern over this issue
In China, authorities mandated screening of all glasses for the country's notoriously difficult annual college entrance exam, which sees over 10 million candidates every year. Meanwhile, in the UK, England's exam watchdog has warned that AI glasses and smart devices could worsen cheating in exams. These global responses highlight the growing concern over this issue.
Preventive measures
AI devices banned from exam rooms in South Korea
In response to the cheating incidents, South Korea's college entrance exam administrator is working with the Education Ministry and local education offices on measures to prevent cheating with AI glasses. These devices are already banned from exam rooms along with all other electronic devices. In Taiwan, the university where a prospective student was caught cheating is reviewing rules and standard operating procedures for AI eyewear during examinations.
Ethical dilemma
Ethical implications are still being debated
The rapid evolution of AI technology has made smart glasses slimmer and less conspicuous, raising concerns not just over exam integrity but also privacy. These devices are quickly moving from novelty to mainstream; US tech giant Meta launched its first AI-enabled glasses with Ray-Ban in late 2023. The ethical implications of this trend are still being debated among educators and policymakers alike.