The trend is worrying educators

AI smart glasses are helping students cheat on exams

By Akash Pandey 09:33 am Jun 29, 202609:33 am

What's the story

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technology is changing the game in education, especially when it comes to exams. In East Asia, where students are under pressure to perform well on tests that can shape their future careers and social standing, educators are struggling to keep up with this new trend. Students are now using AI-powered smart glasses as a way to cheat on these high-stakes exams.