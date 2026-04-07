AI speeds software development while creating new developer challenges

AI tools boost code production

With AI tools like those from OpenAI and Anthropic, companies are cranking out code at record speeds: One firm jumped from 25,000 to nearly 250,000 lines of code a month!

But all this rapid output means there's a bigger need for quality checks.

Now, experienced engineers and security experts are in high demand to catch mistakes and keep things safe.

Some companies are even using AI to double-check the code before humans step in.