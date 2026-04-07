AI speeds software development while creating new developer challenges
Technology
AI is shaking up the world of software development: Coding jobs that once took weeks now wrap up in just hours.
This means teams are getting way more done, but it also brings some new headaches for developers and companies to sort out.
AI tools boost code production
With AI tools like those from OpenAI and Anthropic, companies are cranking out code at record speeds: One firm jumped from 25,000 to nearly 250,000 lines of code a month!
But all this rapid output means there's a bigger need for quality checks.
Now, experienced engineers and security experts are in high demand to catch mistakes and keep things safe.
Some companies are even using AI to double-check the code before humans step in.