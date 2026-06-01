AI speeds up drug discovery for Alzheimer's Parkinson's and MND Technology Jun 01, 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) is speeding up the search for treatments for brain disorders like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and motor neuron disease (MND).

By crunching huge amounts of data (think patient records, brain scans, and genetics), AI spots promising drug candidates much faster than old-school methods.

This shift helps tackle the usual slow pace and high costs that have held back progress in this field.