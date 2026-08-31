AI spots heart problems from ECGs in under 2 seconds
Technology
A new AI tool just debuted that can spot heart problems, like heart failure and valve disease, in less than 2 seconds using regular ECG tests.
Announced at the European Society of Cardiology Congress, it was trained on data from millions of patients, making quick and early detection much more possible without waiting for special scans.
Tool could speed urgent treatment worldwide
In a trial with 67,000 US patients, the tool was 81% accurate for heart failure and 90% for valve disease.
Dr. Sonya Babu-Narayan from the British Heart Foundation says it could help doctors prioritize urgent cases faster and get people life-saving treatment sooner.
Researchers are even working on handheld versions to make quick checks even easier around the world.