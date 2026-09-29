AI start-up Instinct raises $1B at $10B valuation
What's the story
Instinct, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, has raised $1 billion in its Series C funding round. The latest investment included Sequoia Capital, Benchmark Capital, and Coatue. The new capital injection comes just a month after the company raised funds at a valuation of $2.5 billion. This time around, Instinct's valuation has skyrocketed to an impressive $10 billion.
Growth trajectory
Instinct's success reflects growing interest in consumer AI agents
Instinct's rapid fundraising success highlights the growing interest in a new breed of consumer AI agents.
These advanced systems can do much more than just answer questions or hold conversations.
They can also perform various tasks for users, such as booking travel or restaurant reservations, making purchases, paying bills, canceling subscriptions, conducting tedious research, ordering groceries and more.
Feature update
AI assistant can make phone calls, but at what cost?
Instinct's AI assistant uses its own phone number and computer to carry out tasks.
The company recently introduced new features such as "concierge," which can make phone calls for users, and a "trusted person network" that lets one person's Instinct agent to coordinate plans with their friends' agents.
However, some users are concerned about the amount of personal information they have to share with these AI agents for access to such capabilities.
Market rivalry
Competition from Meta's Muse
Despite its AI assistant's popularity, Instinct is now up against Meta's own AI assistant, Muse.
The system offers similar features and can integrate deeply with Meta's social products.
This means Muse can do much of what Instinct does and even more, like monitoring and summarizing Instagram DMs or Facebook Groups.
Future outlook
Funding to help bring Instinct to more people
Instinct has yet to launch a mobile app and hasn't revealed its user numbers or growth metrics. However, the company's investors seem optimistic about its potential.
Founder Noah Shinn said in a statement, "We're building Instinct to be the best personal agent that can handle the deeply personal nuances of everyday life."
He added that this funding will help bring Instinct to more people and continue building the future of personal AI.