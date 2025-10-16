AI suggests new treatment for hard-to-target 'cold' tumors
Google DeepMind just made a big leap in cancer research with its AI model, Cell2Sentence-Scale 27B.
The AI took on the challenge of "cold" tumors—types that usually hide from the immune system—and suggested the drug silmitasertib to help these tumors show up on the immune system's radar.
Real-world cell experiments backed up the idea, hinting at new ways to treat hard-to-target cancers.
AI's theory gets a solid backing
Researchers at Yale and DeepMind put the AI's theory to the test and saw antigen presentation jump by 50% when cells were treated with silmitasertib and low-dose interferon.
This shows how powerful AI can be for coming up with fresh ideas in medicine.
The team is now digging deeper into how this drug works and exploring other predictions from the AI—exciting stuff for the future of cancer therapy.