AI suggests new treatment for hard-to-target 'cold' tumors

AI's theory gets a solid backing

Researchers at Yale and DeepMind put the AI's theory to the test and saw antigen presentation jump by 50% when cells were treated with silmitasertib and low-dose interferon.

This shows how powerful AI can be for coming up with fresh ideas in medicine.

The team is now digging deeper into how this drug works and exploring other predictions from the AI—exciting stuff for the future of cancer therapy.