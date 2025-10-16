Apple, Google's maps might finally work properly in South Korea

South Korea is considering whether to grant Google and Apple permission to export high-resolution geographic map data to servers outside the country. The maps, which are scaled at 1:5,000, would provide a far more detailed view of streets, buildings and alleys than what is currently available on these platforms. However, there are still regulatory and security issues that need to be resolved.

Security fears National security concerns raised during parliamentary audit The South Korean National Assembly Defense Committee recently held a parliamentary audit of Google Korea. Lawmakers questioned the company's requests for local map data, citing concerns over national security and digital sovereignty. This comes two months after Seoul postponed its decision on Google's request to export high-resolution map data in August, following an earlier delay in May.

Risks Potential threats to national security A lawmaker has warned that Google's satellite maps could pose a threat to national security by revealing sensitive military sites when combined with commercial imagery and online data. The lawmaker is calling on the government to gain authority over monitoring and regulating the export of high-resolution geographic information. Given South Korea's technical state of war with North Korea, the government is wary about exposing such locations.

Timeline Final decision expected around November 11 A South Korean official told TechCrunch that a final decision on Google Maps is expected around November 11, or even sooner. Last month, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced it would extend the review period by another 60 days. In February, Google had sought permission for the third time in South Korea from the Korean National Geographic Information Institute to use a 1:5,000 scale map in its app, and transfer this data to servers outside the country.

Competition Local navigation apps more popular in South Korea Now, Google uses a 1:25,000 scale map that includes points of interest and satellite imagery. However, local navigation apps like Naver Map, T Map and Kakao Map are more popular among users in South Korea. These apps provide map data at a scale of 1:5,000, giving them an edge over Google in terms of information and detail.

Compliance measures Google agreed to blur sensitive sites after August rejection In 2011 and 2016, Korean authorities rejected Google's request for access to the country's map data. The company was asked to open a local data center and obscure the sensitive locations, including national security sites, but declined these conditions. After South Korea's August rejection, Google agreed to blur the locations of security sites on Google Maps and Earth. The company is also blurring sensitive installations over satellite imagery concerns, and is looking into buying government-approved satellite data from local providers.

Apple's move Apple also requested to export high-resolution maps Along with Google, Apple also requested in June to export high-resolution map data from South Korea at a 1:5,000 scale. This was after its first request in 2023 was denied. Unlike Google, which keeps its map servers outside Korea, Apple operates local servers. This is something the government considers when reviewing requests as local servers allow authorities to respond quickly to security concerns at sensitive sites.