Cyber threats loom over India's fintech boom, report warns Technology Oct 16, 2025

India's FinTech scene is exploding, with over 10,200 companies and 650 million smartphone users making digital finance a daily reality.

But as the sector grows, so do cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

A new 2024 report from PwC India and the Unified Fintech Forum warns that these risks could slow down progress if security isn't taken seriously.