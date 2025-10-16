AI can now spot cerebral palsy in infants

Yandex, along with top Russian researchers, just launched an AI tool that analyzes MRI scans of babies under 1 year old. It can spot signs of cerebral palsy and similar disorders with over 90% accuracy—shrinking the wait for results from days to just minutes.

How the tool works Doctors upload anonymous baby brain scans to a secure cloud, and the AI quickly maps out brain structures and tissue ratios.

This speed helps doctors make faster decisions, which can really improve early treatment for affected infants.

Down the line, the tool could even track how a baby's brain develops over time.

How is it better than existing methods? Most current tools, like movement-tracking apps or expert assessments, don't directly analyze the brain or need specialist input.

Yandex's AI actually reads MRI images and gives clear, quantitative results—making early diagnosis more accessible and reliable.