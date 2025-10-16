Google DeepMind's CodeMender AI can automatically fix security vulnerabilities Technology Oct 16, 2025

Google DeepMind just rolled out CodeMender, an AI tool that hunts down and fixes security vulnerabilities automatically.

Since its launch earlier this year, it's already delivered 72 security fixes reviewed by humans to big open-source projects—some with millions of lines of code.

CodeMender uses advanced models and smart analysis to spot issues, then suggests and tests patches, with human review required before final integration.