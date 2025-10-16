Threads now lets you group chat with 50 people

Meta 's rival to X, Threads , has launched a new feature: group chats. The update comes months after the introduction of direct messages on the platform. Now, users can include as many as 50 people in a single conversation. The move is part of Threads's effort to make its messaging experience more social and interactive for users worldwide.

Feature details Group chats aren't end-to-end encrypted The new group chat feature on Threads lets users share text posts, videos, GIFs, and emojis. This is similar to what you can do on the public timeline. However, it's worth noting that these group chats aren't end-to-end encrypted. Emily Dalton Smith, VP of Product Management at Threads, said they see group chats as a way for people to connect over shared interests.

Global rollout Messaging goes live in the EU Along with group chats, Threads is also bringing its messaging experience to the EU. The platform has been improving its messaging capabilities since July, starting from a basic DM system to one that supports photos, videos, GIFs, and stickers. This global rollout means users in the region will soon be able to access individual and group chats as well as privacy settings and media sharing.

User control Who can start group chats? Threads gives users some control over who can start group chats with them. You have to be following a person for them to add you in a group chat. This is more restrictive than individual DMs, where messages from people you don't follow go directly into your Message Requests folder, not your main inbox.