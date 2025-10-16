Google makes it easier to recover accounts: Check what's new
What's the story
Google has launched a new feature called Recovery Contacts to help users recover their accounts without losing any information. The feature is particularly useful in cases where a user loses access to their account due to device loss or hacking. With this update, you can add trusted friends or family members as recovery contacts who can help verify your identity and initiate the recovery process.
Functionality
How recovery contacts work
When a user is locked out of their account, they can select a recovery contact as the backup method. This will send a verification number to the chosen contact, which is valid for 15 minutes. The user then has to verify this number to regain access to their account. You can add up to 10 recovery contacts, but they must approve your request before being added.
Enhanced security
Sign-in with mobile number as recovery method
Along with Recovery Contacts, Google is introducing sign-in with mobile number as a recovery method. This tool automatically detects all accounts linked to a specific phone number and allows you to verify your identity using the lock-screen passcode or pattern from your previous device. The feature is being rolled out globally. Google is also adding spam link detection in Google Messages for all users, warning them against suspicious messages that could lead to phishing attempts.
User education
Key verifier in Google Messages
Google is also adding a key verifier in Google Messages, which helps identify the other person and ensures that your messages are end-to-end encrypted and also private. Users with Android 10 and later can scan a QR code for their contact verification. To further educate users about different fraud and scam use cases, Google has launched a new game called Be Scam Ready.