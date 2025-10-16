You can create cinematic videos with Google's latest AI tool 

Google has unveiled its latest AI video generation model, Veo 3.1, along with major updates to the Flow filmmaking tool. The new release promises enhanced realism, richer audio, and more control over cinematic storytelling. It is a major leap toward professional-grade AI video creation for both creators and developers. The company says that since Flow's launch in May, users have created over 275 million videos on the app.

Model evolution Veo 3.1 offers better texture rendering and lifelike visuals Veo 3.1 builds on the foundation of its predecessor, Veo 3, which was unveiled at Google I/O 2025. The new model offers better texture rendering, lifelike visuals, and richer context-aware audio. It also has a better understanding of narrative elements like character interaction, pacing, and cinematic framing. This allows users to create more coherent and emotionally engaging stories from text or image prompts with ease.

Feature upgrade New model supports horizontal and vertical video formats The image-to-video feature has been improved for sharper visuals and smoother transitions, closely following user instructions. Veo 3.1 and its faster variant, Veo 3.1 Fast, are now available on the Gemini app, Gemini API, and Vertex AI. They support horizontal (16:9) and vertical (9:16) video formats for creators working on everything from social content to film prototypes.

Tool enhancement Google's Flow filmmaking tool gets major upgrades Along with the new model, Google's Flow filmmaking tool is getting major upgrades to leverage Veo 3.1's capabilities. Audio generation now extends to features like Ingredients to Video, Scene Extension, and Frames to Video. These features allow users to blend multiple images or characters into one seamless scene, continue an existing clip, and also bridge two images into a fluid motion sequence.