AI summit: Tools for ethical AI use in science discussed
At the AI Summit in New Delhi, experts outlined strategies for designing tools that promote responsible and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence to advance science;
Artificial Intelligence is also being used to solve real-world problems—like developing climate-resilient crops, predicting monsoons better, and improving cancer treatments.
The message was clear: AI isn't just about tech; it's about finding smarter ways to tackle global challenges like climate change and healthcare.
Need for ethical guidelines in AI use
Speakers stressed that making the most of AI means teamwork between scientists, businesses, and government.
But they also warned that if only a few have access to these tools, research gaps could get wider.
The call was for ethical guidelines so AI supports everyone fairly—protecting privacy, avoiding bias, and working alongside human researchers rather than replacing them.