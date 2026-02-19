AI superintelligence: no timeline given by Sam Altman
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took the stage at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, where leaders and tech giants—including PM Modi, Mukesh Ambani, and Emmanuel Macron—gathered to talk about how AI can shape the future of work, safety, and economic growth.
Over 100 million Indians use ChatGPT weekly
Altman highlighted India's huge impact on AI: over 100 million people here use ChatGPT every week, and students make up a large share of ChatGPT weekly users in India.
OpenAI is also setting up shop in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Altman believes India could help lead the way as AI gets smarter.
Altman did not provide a timeline for when (or if) superintelligence might emerge.
Altman calls for responsible AI development
While Altman is excited about what's next, he's also cautious.
He pointed out that as AI grows fast, it could shake up jobs and society.
He called for responsible development that keeps things fair and sustainable for everyone.