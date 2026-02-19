AI superintelligence: no timeline given by Sam Altman

Over 100 million Indians use ChatGPT weekly

Altman highlighted India's huge impact on AI: over 100 million people here use ChatGPT every week, and students make up a large share of ChatGPT weekly users in India.

OpenAI is also setting up shop in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Altman believes India could help lead the way as AI gets smarter.

Altman did not provide a timeline for when (or if) superintelligence might emerge.