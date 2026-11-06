AI surge pushes advanced chip packaging demand, TSMC capacity limited

The surge in AI is making advanced chip packaging a big deal, as companies like NVIDIA and AMD race to keep up with demand.

Former Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger, now a partner at Playground Global, even pointed out that advanced packaging could eventually account for as much as half the value of a chip.

TSMC is leading with its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate technology, but since it cannot meet all the demand, other players like Powertech Technology are stepping in to help fill the gap.