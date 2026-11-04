AI tailors e-commerce app layouts to users' past shopping habits
Technology
AI is giving e-commerce apps a serious upgrade by personalizing what you see the moment you open them.
Instead of one-size-fits-all home pages, AI now tailors content and layout based on your past shopping habits, so every user gets a shopping experience that actually feels made for them.
AI helps developers but governance needed
AI also helps developers by handling routine design tasks and sparking new ideas, letting teams focus on making apps work better.
But it's not all smooth sailing: about 68% of companies adopting AI agents reported that half or fewer of their employees interacted with an agent in their everyday work.
To really make AI work, businesses need clear rules about when to trust the tech and when humans should step in.