AI takes the lead in India's cybersecurity battle
AI is quickly becoming the go-to tool for fighting cyber threats in India—many organizations are using it to detect and respond to threats.
Leading the charge are banks, IT companies, and telecom providers, who rely on AI to handle everything from fraud to ransomware.
Banks and IT firms are leading the charge
Banks and financial firms use AI for things like catching fraud and tracking suspicious behavior.
Ravindra Baviskar from Sophos points out that with instant payments and tougher rules, automated detection is a must.
Over in IT, companies are turning to AI to protect data worldwide and boost cloud security.
AI's role in cybersecurity is set to grow
Industry reports say many organizations plan to add more AI into their security tools soon—some have already started testing it out.
And with reports of AI-powered cyberattacks rising (with attack numbers rising fast), it's clear that using smart tech for defense isn't just a trend—it's becoming essential.