AI teaching assistants help NYC middle schoolers read better

Students work in small groups on Chromebooks, talk through texts with classmates, then get instant feedback from the AI on what they understood or missed. Teachers watch progress live and step in when needed.

Classrooms using AI at least twice a week saw gains

So far, yes—classrooms that used the AI at least twice a week showed nearly twice the rate of growth on the 2025 New York State reading assessments compared with the rest of their district.

District 11 in the Bronx, for example, saw gains of between 14 and 16% points, while the overall improvement was about seven percentage points.

More kids are joining discussions and feeling confident about reading.