'AI testing today is more politics than science': Rumman Chowdhury Technology Feb 19, 2026

Rumman Chowdhury, CEO of Humane Intelligence and former US Science Envoy for AI, says today's AI testing is more about politics than real science.

She argues that current methods are based on personal opinions instead of solid evidence, which she says can leave AI systems fragile and misaligned with people's needs.

Chowdhury directed Twitter/X's ML Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability team, which was dissolved after Elon Musk's acquisition.