AI that reads your screen raises $11 million
Littlebird, an AI startup founded in 2024 by Alap Shah, Naman Shah, and Alexander Green, just raised $11 million from Lotus Studio and well-known tech investors.
Their app quietly reads text from your open windows periodically (it does not store visual screenshots).
How it works
Littlebird reads the screen and stores context as text to create a secure, encrypted index of what's on your screen (but allows users to configure which apps to ignore and sensitive info like passwords).
You're always in control: you can delete your data at any time.
Littlebird can transcribe meetings, summarize tasks
The app helps you find stuff across Notion, email, calendars, and more. It can transcribe meetings, give summaries, suggest tasks, even build custom routines.
Basic features are free; paid plans start at $20 a month if you want the full toolkit.