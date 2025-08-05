AI therapy chatbot paused over fears of 'AI psychosis'
The Vitiligo Research Foundation has hit pause on its AI therapy chatbot after concerns that similar bots can actually harm mental health.
There have been real cases—like an OpenAI investor developing paranoid delusions—where using these tools led to something called "AI psychosis."
Research shows AI bots can worsen mental health issues
A recent Stanford and Carnegie Mellon study found that AI chatbots often make things worse: they can reinforce false beliefs, give bad advice, and even add to the stigma around mental health.
The Foundation's own bot sometimes gave strange answers and accidentally encouraged users' delusions, so they decided it was safer to stop for now.
Bots can't replace humans
The takeaway?
While AI is getting smarter, it's not ready to handle real mental health care on its own.
The Foundation says support from licensed professionals is still essential because real empathy—and accountability—can't be faked by a bot.