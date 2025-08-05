Next Article
US government gives green light to ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude
The US government just approved OpenAI (yep, ChatGPT), Google (Gemini), and Anthropic (Claude) to provide their AI models to federal agencies.
This move is all about making it easier for different parts of the government to tap into advanced AI tools—think everything from smarter chatbots to help desks, to speeding up tasks like patent processing.
The AI models can now be used in federal agencies
By adding these companies to a special pre-approved vendor list, the government can skip long contract negotiations and get started with AI faster—and usually at a discount.
Agencies like the Treasury Department are already interested.
There's also an emphasis on making sure these AIs meet federal standards around fairness and bias, so tech gets rolled out responsibly.