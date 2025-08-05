US government gives green light to ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude Technology Aug 05, 2025

The US government just approved OpenAI (yep, ChatGPT), Google (Gemini), and Anthropic (Claude) to provide their AI models to federal agencies.

This move is all about making it easier for different parts of the government to tap into advanced AI tools—think everything from smarter chatbots to help desks, to speeding up tasks like patent processing.