Climate change is impacting fish species in India
A recent seminar by top marine research groups revealed climate change is seriously messing with India's oceans.
Fish like silver pomfret are now maturing at much smaller sizes (280g instead of 410g), which could hurt their ability to reproduce and impact the fishing industry.
Fishers are finding it harder to catch certain fish
With less food and oxygen in the water, species like Indian oil sardine are heading north, changing where fishers can find them.
Extreme weather and more cyclone warnings mean fewer safe days to fish.
Experts suggested solutions like seaweed farming to restore damaged areas and attract rare species, plus using carbon credits as incentives for sustainable fishing—ideas that could help both marine life and local communities.