Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Watch 4 delayed to October Technology Aug 05, 2025

Google's new Pixel Watch 4, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Pixel Buds 2a will be revealed on August 20, but you'll have to wait until October 9 to actually get your hands on them.

The delay is possibly due to supply chain hiccups and hardware tweaks for the foldable phone and smartwatch.

Meanwhile, the regular Pixel 10 phones are still set for an August 28 launch.