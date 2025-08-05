Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Watch 4 delayed to October
Google's new Pixel Watch 4, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Pixel Buds 2a will be revealed on August 20, but you'll have to wait until October 9 to actually get your hands on them.
The delay is possibly due to supply chain hiccups and hardware tweaks for the foldable phone and smartwatch.
Meanwhile, the regular Pixel 10 phones are still set for an August 28 launch.
Why the delay?
The foldable is getting a bunch of upgrades—think better display, tougher hinge, IP68 water resistance, and Qi2 wireless charging—which seem to be slowing things down.
The Watch 4 is also getting internal hardware updates and a new charging system.
Google hasn't said why the Buds 2a are delayed.
Google is playing catch-up with Samsung
With this delay, Google's playing catch-up with Samsung—the Galaxy Z Fold7 has already been out since mid-2025.
Pricing details are still under wraps, but expect these new Pixels in stores from October 9.
This rollout feels pretty similar to last year when Google staggered its big device releases into the fall.