AI will create a new class system: ex-Google executive

Mo Gawdat, former Google X exec, says AI could soon replace most white-collar jobs—even developers and CEOs—by 2027. He put it bluntly: "Unless you're in the top 0.1%, you're a peasant. There is no middle class."

Gawdat warns of potential social unrest and mental health issues Gawdat now runs an AI startup with just three people (down from 350 developers).

He predicts this shift will spark social unrest and mental health struggles, calling the next 15 years "hell before we get to heaven."

In 2023, he called AI an 'existential threat' Back in 2023, Gawdat said AI was "beyond an emergency," warning it could concentrate wealth and power with a tiny elite if left unchecked—an even bigger crisis than climate change, in his view.