AI to bring bigger changes than wheel, internet: Bill Gates
Bill Gates just called AI the most important invention ever—bigger than the wheel, electricity, or even the internet.
In his 2026 letter, he's excited about how AI could help fix real issues in healthcare and education but says we need smart rules to keep things safe.
How is AI already making a difference?
Gates said AI tutors can give personalized lessons—think learning that actually fits you.
There are also efforts to help low-income farmers use AI for better advice on weather, prices, and crops.
Should we be worried about jobs (and more)?
Gates warns that AI could shake up job markets fast by letting companies do more with fewer people.
He hopes productivity gains mean shorter workweeks—not just lost jobs—if things are shared fairly.
He's also concerned about open-source AI being misused for bioterrorism and urges leaders to make 2026 a year of smart planning and safeguards.