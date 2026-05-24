AI could disrupt 28% back-office roles in India: Report
What's the story
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to disrupt 28% of back-office roles and 24% of data roles in India over the next three years, a new study by SHRM has found. The report highlights that while companies recognize the need for AI skills, they are not adequately prepared to implement workforce transformation on a large scale.
Job disruption
Back-office, data roles most likely to be affected by AI
The SHRM India Skill Intelligence Report 2026, which surveyed over 198 senior HR and learning leaders, predicts that back-office roles (28%), data and reporting functions (24%), and customer service jobs (21%) will be disrupted by AI in the next three years. This highlights the far-reaching impact of AI on different sectors of the Indian workforce.
Global perspective
India can set global benchmark for future-ready talent: Johnny Taylor
Commenting on the global challenge of preparing people and organizations for work being reshaped in real time, Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President and CEO of SHRM, said India has a unique opportunity. He said, "With one of the world's youngest workforces and a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, India is uniquely positioned to set the benchmark for how nations build resilient, future-ready talent."
Training deficit
Only 2.3% of India's workforce receives formal training
The report also highlights a major gap in formal workforce training in India. It says only 2.3% of India's workforce receives formal training, compared to 68% in the UK, 75% in Germany, and a whopping 96% in South Korea. This stark difference underscores the need for improved training initiatives to prepare Indian workers for an AI-driven future.
Learning investment
Companies spending too much on digital courses, report says
The SHRM report also points out that companies may be investing in the wrong learning formats. Nearly 60% of learning and development budgets currently go toward digital self-paced courses and classroom training, while hands-on learning formats account for just 3% of spending. This suggests a need for a shift toward more practical, hands-on training methods to better prepare employees for future challenges.
AI investment
Barriers to AI adoption in Indian companies
The report also highlights a low corporate urgency around AI. About 54% of organizations reported moderate to low urgency around investing in this technology, with leadership and ROI concerns accounting for about 44% of the barriers to adopting AI. This indicates that many companies are still hesitant or unsure about fully embracing artificial intelligence in their operations.