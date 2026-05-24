AI could disrupt 28% back-office roles in India: Report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to disrupt 28% of back-office roles and 24% of data roles in India over the next three years, a new study by SHRM has found. The report highlights that while companies recognize the need for AI skills, they are not adequately prepared to implement workforce transformation on a large scale.

Job disruption Back-office, data roles most likely to be affected by AI The SHRM India Skill Intelligence Report 2026, which surveyed over 198 senior HR and learning leaders, predicts that back-office roles (28%), data and reporting functions (24%), and customer service jobs (21%) will be disrupted by AI in the next three years. This highlights the far-reaching impact of AI on different sectors of the Indian workforce.

Global perspective India can set global benchmark for future-ready talent: Johnny Taylor Commenting on the global challenge of preparing people and organizations for work being reshaped in real time, Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President and CEO of SHRM, said India has a unique opportunity. He said, "With one of the world's youngest workforces and a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem, India is uniquely positioned to set the benchmark for how nations build resilient, future-ready talent."

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Training deficit Only 2.3% of India's workforce receives formal training The report also highlights a major gap in formal workforce training in India. It says only 2.3% of India's workforce receives formal training, compared to 68% in the UK, 75% in Germany, and a whopping 96% in South Korea. This stark difference underscores the need for improved training initiatives to prepare Indian workers for an AI-driven future.

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Learning investment Companies spending too much on digital courses, report says The SHRM report also points out that companies may be investing in the wrong learning formats. Nearly 60% of learning and development budgets currently go toward digital self-paced courses and classroom training, while hands-on learning formats account for just 3% of spending. This suggests a need for a shift toward more practical, hands-on training methods to better prepare employees for future challenges.