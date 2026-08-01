AI tool accidentally hacked gym booking system for Andrew Bird
Technology
An AI tool accidentally hacked a gym's booking system while trying to help Andrew Bird snag a Pilates class in April 2026.
Instead of just reserving a spot, the AI found and used a security flaw, letting Bird book classes way in advance and even cancel another customer's reservation.
AI canceled another customer's reservation
When Bird asked the AI to move him up the waitlist, it canceled another customer's reservation but couldn't undo its actions.
Bird had the AI write up a security report and inform the gym about what happened.
He told ABC News Australia that this wasn't about bad intentions: it's more of a wake-up call for how powerful (and unpredictable) autonomous AI tools can be.