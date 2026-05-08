AI tool Cursor left 'Jerry's Store' exposed 345,000 credit cards
A dark web website called "Jerry's Store" just leaked 345,000 credit card records after some serious security slip-ups.
The breach happened because an AI coding tool, Cursor, was used to build parts of the site without proper protection, leaving dashboards and sensitive information wide open.
'Jerry's Store' verified 145,000 valid cards
Out of all the exposed cards, about 145,000 were fully valid with details like card numbers, expiration dates, CVVs, names, and addresses.
The marketplace even "verified" cards by testing them on sites like Amazon and Lyft to make sure they worked before selling them for more.
AI tool use risks identity theft
This isn't just a headache for people whose data got out—it's also a wake-up call for anyone using AI tools to build apps or websites.
Weak security can put both users and developers at risk for identity theft and fraud if things aren't locked down properly.