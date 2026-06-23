AI tool EchoNext saved Louie Quiros after missed heart diagnosis
A new AI tool called EchoNext just pulled off something pretty amazing, saving a man's life after doctors missed his heart problem.
Louie Quiros, 45, landed in a New York ER with breathing issues and coughing back in February 2025.
Initial tests pointed to asthma, but EchoNext caught what everyone else missed: severe heart dysfunction.
EchoNext checks nearly 500,000 ECGs annually
Developed by researchers at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University, EchoNext scanned Louie's ECG and flagged advanced heart failure from a rare genetic disorder.
Thanks to its quick analysis (in just minutes!), further tests confirmed his heart was working at only 10% capacity.
Now FDA-approved, EchoNext checks nearly 500,000 ECGs every year and is set to reach even more hospitals soon, making early diagnosis way easier for busy emergency rooms.