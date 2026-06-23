AI tool EchoNext saved Louie Quiros after missed heart diagnosis

EchoNext checks nearly 500,000 ECGs annually

Developed by researchers at NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia University, EchoNext scanned Louie's ECG and flagged advanced heart failure from a rare genetic disorder.

Thanks to its quick analysis (in just minutes!), further tests confirmed his heart was working at only 10% capacity.

Now FDA-approved, EchoNext checks nearly 500,000 ECGs every year and is set to reach even more hospitals soon, making early diagnosis way easier for busy emergency rooms.