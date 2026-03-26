AI tool finds over 100 new exoplanets in NASA data Technology Mar 26, 2026

Astronomers just used an AI tool called RAVEN to discover over 100 new exoplanets, all thanks to data from NASA's TESS satellite.

The AI also flagged about 2,000 more possible planets—a number that, if confirmed, would represent a major boost to NASA's catalog, which lists around 6,000 exoplanets.

RAVEN was built by the University of Warwick and scanned data from over 2.2 million stars, focusing on planets that orbit their stars in just 16 days.