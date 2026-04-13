AI tool 'Just Like Me' offers video chats with Jesus
Technology
There's a new AI tool called Just Like Me that lets you video chat with an AI version of Jesus, modeled after the actor from The Chosen and trained on the King James Bible.
Each minute costs $1.99, or you can get 45 minutes a month for $49.99.
Religious communities warn about commercialization, deception
Many in religious communities aren't thrilled, saying this turns faith into a business and could mislead people about spirituality.
Some are sharing Bible verses online warning against deception, while others worry about what happens when tech gets so involved in personal beliefs.