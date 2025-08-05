Next Article
AI tool predicts rain up to 2 hours in advance
Kerala's Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS) has built "Eye in the Sky," an AI tool that predicts exactly where and when it'll rain—up to two hours ahead.
The system will be officially revealed at Kerala's Research and Development Summit on August 7, 2025.
Tool can help in disaster management
Soon, anyone in Kerala can check these hyper-local forecasts right from a mobile app.
That means better heads-up for sudden downpours or landslides—stuff that happens a lot here.
Plus, these real-time alerts will help disaster teams act faster and keep people safer during extreme weather.