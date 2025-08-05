Best headphone deals you can grab during Amazon sale
Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is here, and it's packed with sweet headphone deals for anyone looking to upgrade their sound.
Whether you're into music for travel, work, or just chilling out, there are solid options from top brands at prices that won't break the bank.
Budget options
The boAt Rockerz 450 is super affordable at ₹1,599 and gives you up to 15 hours of playtime.
Soundcore by Anker Q20i (₹3,692) brings hybrid noise cancelation and app controls for a more custom vibe.
JBL Tune 770NC (₹4,999) stands out with a massive 70-hour battery and adaptive noise canceling.
For more premium feels, Sennheiser HD 450BT (₹7,990) has Alexa support and active noise canceling, while Sony WH-CH720N (₹8,820) adapts sound based on your environment for a personalized experience.