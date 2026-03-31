Want better virtual meetings? Try these AI tools

Virtual meetings have become a staple of the modern workplace, but they can also be time-consuming and distracting. In 2026, artificial intelligence tools are revolutionizing productivity by automating note-taking, summarizing, scheduling, and providing insights. This way, teams can collaborate better and faster. Here are five AI tools that are making a huge difference to virtual meeting productivity.

#1 Jamie AI: Privacy-first assistant Designed with privacy in mind, Jamie AI offers a bot-free experience, capturing notes and generating summaries with action items for online, as well as in-person, meetings. It provides real-time transcription and post-meeting takeaways without even having to join calls. This makes it especially useful for sensitive discussions where privacy is paramount.

#2 Fireflies.ai: Searchable meeting library What really makes Fireflies.ai stand out is its searchable meeting library feature. It automatically records meetings, transcribes them in over 60 languages, and generates AI-based notes with smart chapters based on the topics discussed. Its deep CRM integrations, such as Salesforce, even improve the efficiency of follow-ups with real-time voice commands, like Hey Fireflies.

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#3 Otter.ai: Live transcription excellence Otter.ai is famous for its fantastic live transcription and shareable summary creation. With its OtterPilot feature, it can automatically join Zoom, Google Meet, or Teams, allowing teams to work together to create transcripts while highlighting the important stuff. Its Slack integration makes it easy to quickly distribute action items among team members, improving communication and productivity in organizations during virtual meetings.

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#4 Reclaim.ai: Smart scheduling optimization Reclaim.ai is widely regarded as the best AI meeting assistant, thanks to its unparalleled capability to optimize schedules with Smart Meetings. These meetings automatically reschedule around important priorities, such as paid time off and tasks. The tool runs simulations to find perfect timing across different time zones, keeping everything in sync with Google Calendar. This feature boosts productivity by helping teams handle their schedules better and faster.