Managing travel expenses made easy, thanks to AI 

AI tools are completely transforming the way businesses deal with travel expense reports. By automating everything from scanning receipts to generating reports and approvals, these tools save time and reduce inaccuracies. Updated for 2026, they leverage technologies like OCR, machine learning, and generative AI to simplify operations. Here, we take a look at some of the AI-powered solutions that make managing travel expenses easier.

#1 SAP Concur's Joule AI agents SAP Concur's Joule AI agents provide an end-to-end solution. The Receipt Analysis Agent derives missing information from receipts, while the Expense Report Validation Agent guarantees policy-compliant submissions. Plus, the Booking Agent makes it easy to plan trips through conversation. All these capabilities bring travel and expense workflows to an end, boost first-pass approval rates, and minimize manual efforts.

#2 Payhawk's real-time mileage tracking Payhawk offers an AI-driven platform that stands out in automatic data extraction from receipts using OCR tech. It features policy-compliant travel booking by an AI agent, real-time mileage tracking with custom per diem rates. The employees can submit expenses via a mobile app for instant reconciliation and reimbursements, making it a seamless experience for both the users and the finance teams.

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#3 ExpenseBot's multi-language support ExpenseBot is unique for its 99.5% accuracy in auto-scanning receipts from multiple sources, such as Gmail, Apple Wallet, and others, with Gemini 2.5 OCR, which supports 47 languages. It captures key details like vendor, amount, date, tax, and currency, and automatically converts currencies at historical rates into Google Sheets, perfect for international business travelers.

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#4 Expensya's advanced spend management Expensya simplifies receipt-to-report creation with its advanced OCR+ technology and mileage capture capabilities. Now, as a Medius company, it enables mobile expense submission while integrating virtual cards for seamless spend management. Used by over 6,000 companies globally, Expensya drastically improves the efficiency of approval processes, providing a seamless experience to users, as well as finance teams. This integration streamlines expense management and boosts operational efficiency for organizations of all sizes.