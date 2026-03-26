AI tools help students prep for JEE exam
Technology
AI is giving JEE preparation a major upgrade.
Instead of just textbooks and coaching classes, students now use smart platforms that instantly show where they're strong and what needs work.
These tools help focus revision on tricky topics, making studying feel a bit less overwhelming.
AI can help in solving tough questions
Apps like Google's and ChatGPT's AI can break down tough questions and suggest new ways to solve them, but teachers say these should only boost (not replace) classic study habits.
Experts still swear by regular practice in physics, chemistry, and math.
In the end, mastering the basics with hard work is what really counts for cracking the exam.