These AI photo editing tools are a must for photographers

In 2026, artificial intelligence has transformed the world of photo editing, giving photographers the tools to work faster, while also maintaining creative control. Be it standalone applications or plugins that integrate into existing workflows, these AI-powered editors deliver professional results with less effort. The world of AI photo editing tools has expanded, offering a range of options to suit different photographer needs.

#1 Luminar Neo: A purpose-built AI editor Designed specifically around AI capabilities, Luminar Neo features twenty-four AI-powered tools, including sky replacement and portrait bokeh, and adds traditional manual editing controls on top. What makes Luminar Neo stand out is its one-time purchase model priced at $159, which means no subscriptions! Its AI Assistant feature even lets photographers request edits the way they would prompt chatbots.

#2 Adobe's integrated ecosystem for professionals Adobe also offers a full suite of AI solutions in its ecosystem for photographers focusing on professional workflows and cross-device compatibility. Lightroom employs AI culling to find the best frames from burst sequences and provides impressive noise reduction capabilities. Photoshop adds to this with Generative Fill and Expand capabilities, powered by Adobe Firefly tech, letting you remove unwanted objects and fill in new content through AI generation.

#3 Specialized tools for specific challenges Specialized tools like Aftershoot leverage machine learning to analyze previous Lightroom edits, generating custom profiles that automatically apply personalized adjustments to new images. Relight AI tech generates three-dimensional depth maps for independent adjustment of foreground and background lighting. Face AI automates portrait retouching by detecting facial features, allowing for quick adjustments without requiring manual masking.

