How AI helps you take better notes faster

In today's fast-paced world, converting spoken words into organized, actionable information is critical. Be it business meetings, university lectures, or brainstorming sessions, taking notes manually can be distracting, as well as time-consuming. Artificial intelligence has transformed this process by capturing audio, transcribing it accurately, and organizing content into structured notes with key points and action items. These tools save you from missing important stuff in conversations while writing.

#1 SpeakNotes: Seamless meeting integration What makes SpeakNotes stand out is the ability to drop meeting links from platforms like Google Meet or Zoom. The bot simply joins the session to record and transcribe it. You can either upload audio or video files in more than 15 formats or record them straight in the browser. The platform provides structured notes with decisions and follow-ups, ready to be shared with teams.

#2 Owll.ai: Comprehensive insight extraction Owll.ai's comprehensive approach goes beyond mere transcription by efficiently extracting action items and adding priority tags. It creates clean, searchable smart notes, allowing users to locate information quickly. The platform also comes with instant translation capabilities, making it easier to collaborate in multiple languages. Students especially love Owll.ai's ability to create flashcards from lecture content, improving their study experience and helping them remember things better.

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#3 TalkNotes: Simplified voice note conversion TalkNotes makes the process of converting voice notes simple; all you have to do is record your thoughts with a single tap of a button. The platform transcribes and summarizes with 99% accuracy, and provides with over 100 premade styles to format notes as task lists or meeting summaries. You can even export notes to thousands of apps via Zapier.

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