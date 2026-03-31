Are you a filmmaker? Know about these AI tools 

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the world of visual effects in movies by automating complex tasks like rotoscoping, relighting, motion tracking, and scene generation. This transition enables artists to focus on creativity rather than the nitty-gritty of manual labor. These tools provide professional-grade results with stunning speed and realism. Filmmakers can iterate faster and keep production costs under check without any reshoots.

#1 Beeble AI: Revolutionizing relighting Beeble AI is a relighting and compositing tool that converts regular video into relightable 2.5D scenes by creating PBR passes like normals, albedo, depth, and specular roughness from the original frames. It handles entire environments, including props and buildings, with Nuke and other software plugins. This makes it perfect for VFX teams looking for quick lighting changes.

#2 Runway: Simplifying VFX creation Runway makes creating visual effects a breeze by letting you generate them using text prompts. It takes care of things that would have otherwise taken hours of work manually, making it a go-to tool for filmmakers looking for efficient visual tweaks. This one is a great use case for streamlining things that used to take a lot of time.

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#3 Google Veo 3: Cinematic video generation Google Veo 3, and its updated version Veo 3.1, generate cinematic clips with natural motion, physics, audio sync, and scene continuity from text or images. These tools are ideal for creating dynamic VFX sequences, or even just camera moves, in post-production. They provide filmmakers with new ways to supercharge their storytelling capabilities.

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#4 Adobe Firefly: AI-driven edits in Premiere Pro Adobe Firefly integrates directly into Premiere Pro and After Effects for AI-driven edits, like changing video color or time of day with text commands. It also offers automatic storyboarding and b-roll addition features, which will significantly cut down editing time for projects heavy on visual effects.