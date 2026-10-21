AI tools uncover old PHP flaw causing global service outages
Technology
A really old security flaw in PHP, the code behind tons of websites, just caused major headaches for governments and public services around the globe.
Thanks to some sharp AI tools, researchers spotted the bug, leading to emergency shutdowns and a rush to patch things up before hackers could jump in.
Mitigations shared with AWS, Google Cloud
The vulnerability was uncovered by Wiz, using its Wiz Atlas tool alongside Google's Gemini 4 Argon and OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol.
After confirming the issue with PHP's core team, early mitigation protocols were quickly shared with cloud and infrastructure operators, including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, to keep things safe and running smoothly.